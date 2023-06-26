Currently boasting 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and heading into its second weekend in New York theaters is Brian Vincent‘s Make Me Famous, a self-distributed documentary about the 1980s New York art world centered around painter Edward Brezinski. A notable figure from the era that spawned Nan Goldin, Jean-Michel Basquiat and David Wojnarowicz, he never attained their level of recognition and subsequently disappeared — a disappearance the filmmakers try to solve.

From the press materials:

A madcap romp through the 1980’s NYC art scene amid the colorful career of painter, Edward Brezinski, hell-bent on making it. What begins as an investigation into Brezinski’s legacy and mysterious disappearance becomes a sharp, witty portrait of NYC’s 1980s downtown art scene resulting in an irresistible snapshot of an unknown artist that captures the spirit of an iconic era.

Make Me Famous is produced by Heather Spore and has the following scheduled theatrical dates:

• June 26 and 28 at Alamo Drafthouse, Lower Manhattan

• June 30 – July 2 at Roxy Cinema, 2 Avenue of the Americas, Cellar Level

• June 30 – July 2 at New Plaza Cinema, 35 W. 67th St.

LA

• July 10 – July 11 at Laemmle Theaters, Glendale, Monica, Claremont locations

