Watch the trailer for Our Body, the latest from acclaimed French documentarian Claire Simon, director of God’s Offices, The Competition, I Want to Talk About Duras and others. The doc had its world premiere at this year’s Berlinale before screening at MoMA’s Doc Fortnight and True/False stateside.

Per an official synopsis:

French documentary titan Claire Simon observes the everyday operations of the gynecological ward in a public hospital in Paris. In the process, she questions what it means to live in a woman’s body, filming the diversity, singularity and beauty of patients in all stages of life. Through these many encounters, the specific fears, desires and struggles of these individuals become the health challenges we all face, even the filmmaker herself.

While the film chronicles gynecological services received in France, U.S. audiences will no doubt find the film particularly prescient as we continue to experience legislative rollback of reproductive rights and women’s healthcare services.

Our Body will open August 4 at New York City’s Film Forum via The Cinema Guild.