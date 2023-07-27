IDA Interim Executive Director Ken Ikeda Releases Letter on Documentary Workers United’s Two-Year Contract Ratification

Months of negotiations came to an end on Friday, July 21 when the Documentary Workers United (DWU) unanimously voted to ratify a two-year contract with the International Documentary Association (IDA), a non-profit that provides grants and general support to documentarians and the broader non-fiction film sector.

“Our contract, our union, and our victorious ratification is a labor of love and care that would not have been possible without the continuous work of IDA workers, past and present,” DWU, which is part of the Communications Workers of America local 9003, said in a Twitter thread last week.

Several changes ratified in the new contract include $45,000 in retro pay recognized during negotiations, $213,000 towards adjusted compensation, an increase in employer 401K match from 4% to 5%, reproductive health policy, gender-affirming policies and pandemic leave policy as well as a 66% increase in stipends for “the costly burden of working from home.”

The DWU statement continues: “With the simultaneous SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, now is a time of industry-wide collective action. Along with our actor and writer union siblings, we must stand beside film workers at all levels – projectionists, cinema workers, programmers, festival workers, and film administrators, alike. Now is the time for documentary filmmakers, funders, and supporters to show up for documentary film workers at all levels of the field, as we are vital to the success and sustainability of this industry. We implore film institutions across the board to take note.”

Below, read the full letter that IDA interim Executive Director Ken Ikeda penned in response to the contract ratification. Ikeda replaces Rick Pérez, who resigned in December after serving as Executive Director for a year and a half (during which a majority of IDA’s staff departed).