Just announced as the world-premiering opening night title of TIFF’s Midnight Madness program, a trailer arrives for Borat director Larry Charles’s latest film Dicks: The Musical. The first musical to be distributed by A24, the film was written by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, based on their stage play Fucking Identical Twins: The Musical.

Jackson and Sharp also star in the film, supported by Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion and Bowen Yang.

A brief synopsis reads:

Two self-obsessed businessmen (Jackson and Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents (Lane, Mullally), in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles.

Dicks: The Musical will have a limited theatrical release on September 29 following its TIFF world premiere. Watch the trailer above.