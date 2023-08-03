TIFF Reveals 2023 Midnight Madness and Discovery Lineups

Dicks: The Musical

TIFF announces the lineups for its 2023 Midnight Madness and Discovery programs today, following documentary, Platform, as well as gala and special presentation titles.

10 films make up the Midnight Madness roster this year, featuring seven world premieres. Larry Charles’s Dicks: The Musical will serve as the opening night film, while Weston Razooli’s Riddle of Fire, which we covered out of Cannes, will close out the program.

This year’s Discovery slate is comprised of 26 films, 23 of which are world premieres, across 25 different countries. The opening night Discovery title will be actress Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut Gonzo Girl.

“We’re excited to be showcasing new voices, audacious vision, and genre-bending cinema,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer, in a statement. “TIFF’s Discovery and Midnight Madness programs for 2023 will once again prove to be the ultimate destination for tastemakers and experience seekers.”

Find the full Midnight Madness and Discovery lineups below.

Midnight Madness Lineup:

AGGRO DR1FT Harmony Korine | USA

North American Premiere

Boy Kills World Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA

World Premiere

OPENING FILM

Dicks: The Musical Larry Charles | USA

World Premiere

Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada

World Premiere

KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India

World Premiere

NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

CLOSING FILM

Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA

North American Premiere

Sleep Jason Yu | South Korea

North American Premiere

When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina

World Premiere

Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia

World Premiere

Discovery Lineup:

Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France

World Premiere

After the fire Mehdi Fikri | France

World Premiere

A Match (Sthal) Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India

World Premiere

Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore

World Premiere

An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland

International Premiere

Arthur&Diana Sara Summa | Germany

World Premiere

Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada

World Premiere

Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA

International Premiere

OPENING FILM

Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA

World Premiere

Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan

World Premiere

How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada

World Premiere

La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia

World Premiere

Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea

World Premiere

Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada

World Premiere

Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France

World Premiere

Tautuktavuk (What We See) Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada

World Premiere

The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar

World Premiere

The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway

World Premiere

The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada

World Premiere

Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico

World Premiere

Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France

World Premiere

Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba

World Premiere

Without Air Katalin Moldovai | Hungary

World Premiere

Yellow Bus Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates

World Premiere