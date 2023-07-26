TIFF 2023 Documentary Lineup Includes Films by Frederick Wiseman, Errol Morris, Roger Ross Williams and More
On Monday, TIFF announced the gala and special presentation titles for this year’s festival, which runs from September 7 through 17. Now the documentary slate has been revealed, which includes 93-year-old veteran filmmaker Frederick Wiseman’s French restaurant doc Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros, Errol Morris’s John le Carré exploration The Pigeon Tunnel, Roger Ross Williams’s anti-blackness investigation Stamped From the Beginning, co-directors Caroline Suh and Cara Mones’s Louis C.K. takedown Sorry/Not Sorry, Pierre-Henri Gibert’s Agnès Varda tribute Viva Varda! and more.
TIFF’s opening night doc film will be Copa 71, Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine’s film about an international women’s soccer tournament held in Mexico City in 1971—predating the first FIFA Women’s World Cup by 20 years. Venus and Serena Williams are among the doc’s executive producers.
Find the full lineup below and visit TIFF’s official site for more information.
Bye Bye Tiberias Lina Soualem | France/Belgium/Qatar/Palestine North American Premiere
Sales Title
TIFF DOCS OPENING NIGHT FILM:
Copa 71 Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine | United Kingdom World Premiere
Sales Title
Defiant Karim Amer | Ukraine/United Kingdom/USA World Premiere
Sales Title
Flipside Chris Wilcha | USA World Premiere
Sales Title
God is a Woman Andrés Peyrot | France/Switzerland/Panama North American Premiere
Sales Title
Homecoming Suvi West, Anssi Kömi | Finland/Norway World Premiere
In the Rearview Maciek Hamela | Poland/France/Ukraine North American Premiere
Sales Title
Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros Frederick Wiseman | France/USA North American Premiere
Sales Title
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa Lucy Walker | USA World Premiere
Sales Title
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe Robert McCallum | Canada World Premiere
Silver Dollar Road Raoul Peck | USA World Premiere
Songs of Earth Margreth Olin | Norway North American Premiere
Sales Title
Sorry/Not Sorry Caroline Suh, Cara Mones | USA World Premiere
Sales Title
Stamped From the Beginning Roger Ross Williams | USA World Premiere
Summer Qamp Jen Markowitz | Canada World Premiere
Sales Title
The Contestant Clair Titley | United Kingdom World Premiere
Sales Title
The Mother of All Lies Asmae El Moudir | Morocco/Egypt/Saudi Arabia/Qatar North American Premiere
Sales Title
The Pigeon Tunnel Errol Morris | United Kingdom/USA/Hungary International Premiere
The World is Family Anand Patwardhan | India World Premiere
Sales Title
Viva Varda! Pierre-Henri Gibert | France North American Premiere
Sales Title
Walls Kasia Smutniak | Italy World Premiere
Sales Title