TIFF 2023 Documentary Lineup Includes Films by Frederick Wiseman, Errol Morris, Roger Ross Williams and More

Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros

On Monday, TIFF announced the gala and special presentation titles for this year’s festival, which runs from September 7 through 17. Now the documentary slate has been revealed, which includes 93-year-old veteran filmmaker Frederick Wiseman’s French restaurant doc Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros, Errol Morris’s John le Carré exploration The Pigeon Tunnel, Roger Ross Williams’s anti-blackness investigation Stamped From the Beginning, co-directors Caroline Suh and Cara Mones’s Louis C.K. takedown Sorry/Not Sorry, Pierre-Henri Gibert’s Agnès Varda tribute Viva Varda! and more.

TIFF’s opening night doc film will be Copa 71, Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine’s film about an international women’s soccer tournament held in Mexico City in 1971—predating the first FIFA Women’s World Cup by 20 years. Venus and Serena Williams are among the doc’s executive producers.

Find the full lineup below and visit TIFF’s official site for more information.

Bye Bye Tiberias Lina Soualem | France/Belgium/Qatar/Palestine North American Premiere

TIFF DOCS OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Copa 71 Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine | United Kingdom World Premiere

Defiant Karim Amer | Ukraine/United Kingdom/USA World Premiere

Flipside Chris Wilcha | USA World Premiere

God is a Woman Andrés Peyrot | France/Switzerland/Panama North American Premiere

Homecoming Suvi West, Anssi Kömi | Finland/Norway World Premiere

In the Rearview Maciek Hamela | Poland/France/Ukraine North American Premiere

Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros Frederick Wiseman | France/USA North American Premiere

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa Lucy Walker | USA World Premiere

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe Robert McCallum | Canada World Premiere

Silver Dollar Road Raoul Peck | USA World Premiere

Songs of Earth Margreth Olin | Norway North American Premiere

Sorry/Not Sorry Caroline Suh, Cara Mones | USA World Premiere

Stamped From the Beginning Roger Ross Williams | USA World Premiere

Summer Qamp Jen Markowitz | Canada World Premiere

The Contestant Clair Titley | United Kingdom World Premiere

The Mother of All Lies Asmae El Moudir | Morocco/Egypt/Saudi Arabia/Qatar North American Premiere

The Pigeon Tunnel Errol Morris | United Kingdom/USA/Hungary International Premiere

The World is Family Anand Patwardhan | India World Premiere

Viva Varda! Pierre-Henri Gibert | France North American Premiere

Walls Kasia Smutniak | Italy World Premiere

