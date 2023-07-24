TIFF Announces First Wave of 2023 Programming With 60 Gala and Special Presentation Titles
The Toronto International Film Festival unveils today 60 titles programmed for the 2023 edition’s gala and special presentation sections. Taking place from September 7-17, TIFF’s first wave lineup announcement encompasses 37 World Premieres, seven International Premieres, 12 North American Premieres, and four Canadian Premieres.
At a glance, several buzzy films that premiered at this year’s Cannes will also screen in Toronto, including Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Gran Prix winner The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer, Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Monster (which won Best Screenplay for Yuji Sakamoto), Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera and Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer, among others. New films from Richard Linklater, Kitty Green, Bertrand Bonello, Alexander Payne, Craig Gillespie and more have also been revealed as part of TIFF’s 2023 Official Selection.
“This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO in a press release. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”
Find the full lineup below, and visit TIFF’s official website for more info.
GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023*Previously announced Concrete Utopia Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea North American Premiere Sales Title – North America Rights Available Dumb Money Craig Gillespie | USA World Premiere Fair Play Chloe Domont | USA International Premiere Flora and Son John Carney | Ireland/USA Canadian Premiere Hate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | Canada World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Lee Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom World Premiere Sales Title – US Rights Available *Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USA World Premiere NYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA International Premiere Punjab ’95 Honey Trehan | India World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Solo Sophie Dupuis | Canada World Premiere Sales Title – US Rights Available The End We Start From Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom World Premiere Sales Title – North American Rights Available The Movie Emperor Ning Hao | China World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available The New Boy Warwick Thornton | Australia North American Premiere Sales Title – North American Rights Available The Royal Hotel Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom Canadian Premiere SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2023 *Previously announced A Difficult Year Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France International Premiere Sales Title – US Rights Available A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea World Premiere Sales Title – North American Rights Available American Fiction Cord Jefferson | USA World Premiere Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet | France Canadian Premiere Close to You Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom World Premiere Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available Days of Happiness Chloé Robichaud | Canada World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available El Rapto Daniela Goggi | Argentina North American Premiere Sales Title – North American Rights Available Ezra Tony Goldwyn | USA World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Fingernails Christos Nikou | USA International Premiere Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia North American Premiere Sales Title – Some Rights Available His Three Daughters Azazel Jacobs | USA World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Hit Man Richard Linklater | USA North American Premiere Sales Title – US Rights Available In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon Alex Gibney | USA World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Kidnapped Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany North American Premiere Knox Goes Away Michael Keaton | USA World Premiere Sales Title – US Rights Available La Chimera Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland North American Premiere Last Summer Catherine Breillat | France North American Premiere *Les Indésirables Ladj Ly | France World Premiere Sales Title – North America Rights Available Memory Michel Franco | USA/Mexico North American Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Monster Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan North American Premiere Mother Couch Niclas Larsson | USA World Premiere North Star Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available One Life James Hawes | United Kingdom World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Pain Hustlers David Yates | USA World Premiere Poolman Chris Pine | USA World Premiere Sales Title – Some Rights Available Reptile Grant Singer | USA World Premiere Rustin George C. Wolfe | USA International Premiere *Seven Veils Atom Egoyan | Canada World Premiere Sales Title – US Rights Available Shoshana Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy World Premiere Sales Title – North American Rights Available Sing Sing Greg Kwedar | USA World Premiere Sales Title – US Rights Available Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea North American Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Swan Song Chelsea McMullan | Canada World Premiere Sales Title – Some Rights Available The Beast Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada North American Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available The Burial Maggie Betts | USA World Premiere The Convert Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available The Critic Anand Tucker | United Kingdom World Premiere Sales Title – Some Rights Available The Dead Don’t Hurt Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark World Premiere Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available The Holdovers Alexander Payne | USA International Premiere The Peasants DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania World Premiere Sales Title – Some Rights Available The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA Canadian Premiere Together 99 Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark World Premiere Unicorns Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Uproar Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Wicked Little Letters Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom World Premiere Sales Title – International Rights Available Wildcat Ethan Hawke | USA International Premiere Sales Title – North American Rights Available Woman of the Hour Anna Kendrick | USA World Premiere Sales Title – US Rights Available