TIFF Announces First Wave of 2023 Programming With 60 Gala and Special Presentation Titles

in Festivals & Events
on Jul 24, 2023

The Toronto International Film Festival unveils today 60 titles programmed for the 2023 edition’s gala and special presentation sections. Taking place from September 7-17, TIFF’s first wave lineup announcement encompasses 37 World Premieres, seven International Premieres, 12 North American Premieres, and four Canadian Premieres.

At a glance, several buzzy films that premiered at this year’s Cannes will also screen in Toronto, including Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Gran Prix winner The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer, Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Monster (which won Best Screenplay for Yuji Sakamoto), Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera and Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer, among others. New films from Richard Linklater, Kitty Green, Bertrand Bonello, Alexander Payne, Craig Gillespie and more have also been revealed as part of TIFF’s 2023 Official Selection.

“This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO in a press release. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”

Find the full lineup below, and visit TIFF’s official website for more info.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023*Previously announcedConcrete Utopia Um Tae-Hwa | South KoreaNorth American PremiereSales Title – North America Rights AvailableDumb Money Craig Gillespie | USAWorld PremiereFair Play Chloe Domont | USAInternational PremiereFlora and Son John Carney | Ireland/USACanadian PremiereHate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | CanadaWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableLee Ellen Kuras | United KingdomWorld PremiereSales Title – US Rights Available*Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USAWorld PremiereNYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USAInternational PremierePunjab ’95 Honey Trehan | IndiaWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableSolo Sophie Dupuis | CanadaWorld PremiereSales Title – US Rights AvailableThe End We Start From Mahalia Belo | United KingdomWorld PremiereSales Title – North American Rights AvailableThe Movie Emperor Ning Hao | ChinaWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableThe New Boy Warwick Thornton | Australia North American PremiereSales Title – North American Rights AvailableThe Royal Hotel Kitty Green | Australia/United KingdomCanadian PremiereSPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2023*Previously announced A Difficult Year Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | FranceInternational PremiereSales Title – US Rights AvailableA Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South KoreaWorld PremiereSales Title – North American Rights AvailableAmerican Fiction Cord Jefferson | USAWorld PremiereAnatomy of a Fall Justine Triet | FranceCanadian PremiereClose to You Dominic Savage | Canada/United KingdomWorld PremiereSales Title – Worldwide Rights AvailableDays of Happiness Chloé Robichaud | CanadaWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableEl Rapto Daniela Goggi | ArgentinaNorth American PremiereSales Title – North American Rights AvailableEzra Tony Goldwyn | USAWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableFingernails Christos Nikou | USAInternational PremiereFour Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi ArabiaNorth American PremiereSales Title – Some Rights AvailableHis Three Daughters Azazel Jacobs | USAWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableHit Man Richard Linklater | USANorth American PremiereSales Title – US Rights AvailableIn Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon Alex Gibney | USAWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableKidnapped Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/GermanyNorth American PremiereKnox Goes Away Michael Keaton | USAWorld PremiereSales Title – US Rights AvailableLa Chimera Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/SwitzerlandNorth American PremiereLast Summer Catherine Breillat | FranceNorth American Premiere*Les Indésirables Ladj Ly | FranceWorld PremiereSales Title – North America Rights AvailableMemory Michel Franco | USA/MexicoNorth American PremiereSales Title – International Rights Available Monster Kore-eda Hirokazu | JapanNorth American PremiereMother Couch Niclas Larsson | USAWorld PremiereNorth Star Kristin Scott Thomas | United KingdomWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableOne Life James Hawes | United KingdomWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailablePain Hustlers David Yates | USAWorld PremierePoolman Chris Pine | USAWorld Premiere Sales Title – Some Rights AvailableReptile Grant Singer | USAWorld PremiereRustin George C. Wolfe | USAInternational Premiere*Seven Veils Atom Egoyan | CanadaWorld PremiereSales Title – US Rights AvailableShoshana Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/ItalyWorld PremiereSales Title – North American Rights AvailableSing Sing Greg Kwedar | USAWorld PremiereSales Title – US Rights AvailableSmugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South KoreaNorth American PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableSwan Song Chelsea McMullan | CanadaWorld PremiereSales Title – Some Rights AvailableThe Beast Bertrand Bonello | France/CanadaNorth American PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableThe Burial Maggie Betts | USAWorld PremiereThe Convert Lee Tamahori | Australia/New ZealandWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableThe Critic Anand Tucker | United KingdomWorld PremiereSales Title – Some Rights AvailableThe Dead Don’t Hurt Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/DenmarkWorld PremiereSales Title – Worldwide Rights AvailableThe Holdovers Alexander Payne | USAInternational Premiere The Peasants DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/LithuaniaWorld PremiereSales Title – Some Rights AvailableThe Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USACanadian PremiereTogether 99 Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/DenmarkWorld Premiere Unicorns Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/SwedenWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableUproar Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New ZealandWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableWicked Little Letters Thea Sharrock | United KingdomWorld PremiereSales Title – International Rights AvailableWildcat Ethan Hawke | USAInternational PremiereSales Title – North American Rights AvailableWoman of the Hour Anna Kendrick | USAWorld PremiereSales Title – US Rights Available

