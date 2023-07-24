TIFF Announces First Wave of 2023 Programming With 60 Gala and Special Presentation Titles

The Zone of Interest

The Toronto International Film Festival unveils today 60 titles programmed for the 2023 edition’s gala and special presentation sections. Taking place from September 7-17, TIFF’s first wave lineup announcement encompasses 37 World Premieres, seven International Premieres, 12 North American Premieres, and four Canadian Premieres.

At a glance, several buzzy films that premiered at this year’s Cannes will also screen in Toronto, including Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Gran Prix winner The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer, Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Monster (which won Best Screenplay for Yuji Sakamoto), Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera and Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer, among others. New films from Richard Linklater, Kitty Green, Bertrand Bonello, Alexander Payne, Craig Gillespie and more have also been revealed as part of TIFF’s 2023 Official Selection.

“This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO in a press release. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”

Find the full lineup below, and visit TIFF’s official website for more info.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023

*Previously announced



Concrete Utopia Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available



Dumb Money Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere



Fair Play Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere



Flora and Son John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere



Hate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Lee Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available



*Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere



NYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere



Punjab ’95 Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Solo Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available



The End We Start From Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available



The Movie Emperor Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



The New Boy Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available



The Royal Hotel Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere



SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2023

*Previously announced



A Difficult Year Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available



A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available



American Fiction Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere



Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere



Close to You Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available



Days of Happiness Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



El Rapto Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available



Ezra Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Fingernails Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere



Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available



His Three Daughters Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Hit Man Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available



In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Kidnapped Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere



Knox Goes Away Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available



La Chimera Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere



Last Summer Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere



*Les Indésirables Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available



Memory Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Monster Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere



Mother Couch Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere



North Star Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



One Life James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Pain Hustlers David Yates | USA

World Premiere



Poolman Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available



Reptile Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere



Rustin George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere



*Seven Veils Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available



Shoshana Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available



Sing Sing Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available



Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Swan Song Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available



The Beast Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



The Burial Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere



The Convert Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



The Critic Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available



The Dead Don’t Hurt Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available



The Holdovers Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere



The Peasants DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available



The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere



Together 99 Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere



Unicorns Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Uproar Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Wicked Little Letters Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available



Wildcat Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available



Woman of the Hour Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available