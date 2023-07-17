After collaborating on Sideways nearly 20 years ago, Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti reunite for The Holdovers, Payne’s latest directorial effort. Giamatti stars as a crotchety boarding school teacher who’s been tasked with looking after the students unable to leave campus for winter break in a period screenplay by David Hemingson

An official synopsis reads:

The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them—a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa)—and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

Watch the ’70s-styled first trailer, complete with a reimagined Focus Features logo, for The Holdovers above. Likely to appear on the fall festival circuit, the film will have a limited release via Focus Features on October 27 before expanding wide on November 10.