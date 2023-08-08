“How Many Times Do I Have To Get Lucky To Survive?” Strike: A Special Episode of Back To One

On this special episode, I visit the picket line at each of the four SAG/AFTRA strike sites in New York City, in one continuous, unbroken audio “take.” Actors Michael Gaston, Clarissa Thibeaux, and others talk to me about what’s at stake, and en route to each location I share my own thoughts on the issues at hand, make some predictions, voice concerns, and offer up my total and complete solidarity to the cause, all supported by the loud and never-ending symphony of the New York City streets! Get ready for the strangest, but definitely most sonic-rich, episode of this podcast yet!

This episode was recorded on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 9:56am ET until 10:48am ET

