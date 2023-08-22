I got a call from my agents, and they told me they had a script they wanted me to read. It was called The List, a broad romantic comedy about a woman who finds out her fiancé had slept with someone on his celebrity free pass list, so she decides to go to Los Angeles and try to get with someone from hers.

My initial thoughts were, great concept, and why me?

When I finished the script my thoughts were, needs some work, and why me?

My first film was something I had written and directed called All These Small Moments. It had an amazing cast — Molly Ringwald, Jemima Kirke, Brian D’arcy James to name a few. It had premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival and had done pretty well on the festival circuit.

It was a very personal story to me, and I’d say it safely landed in the dramedy genre. Dramedy is definitely my wheelhouse. I feel comfortable addressing serious topics but adding some one liners or some sort of comedy to bring levity to the subject matter.

I was interested to speak to the producers and writers to see why they thought The List was a good fit for me.

I was up for the challenge of directing other writers work as I, at this point in my career, was not someone who was banging out a script a year. I liked the thought of it but alas it was not who I was. All These Small Moments seemed to spill out of me like lava, but other attempts to make something I was just as passionate about felt more like Nicholas Cage in Adaptation. you know the scene: he types one sentence and then eats a muffin.

Let’s just say I was eating a lot of muffins.

I thought working with these writers would be an interesting collaboration. We set up a call with producers Tobias Weymar and Annie Mahoney and writers Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo, and they listened to my take on the story and mostly about things I’d cut or change.

After going back and forth a few times I got the call that I got the job. And I couldn’t have been more thrilled. The more phone calls we had, the more we felt comfortable with each other and realized we were coming from the same place and had similar senses of humor.

Rob and Steve could stretch out a joke like nobody’s business, and I like that type of style. Just when you think a joke is over it gets run into the ground. The fun of it is catching it before it falls flat, and I think we all agreed on where that was.