A teaser has landed for Michael Mann’s Ferrari ahead of its Venice world premiere tomorrow. Mann’s long-awaited return will then screen at the New York Film Festival before it hits theaters just in time for the holidays.

Based on Brock Yates’s book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, the film stars Adam Driver as the eponymous race car driver and entrepreneur, Penélope Cruz as his wife Laura and Shailene Woodley as his mistress Lina Lardi. Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey also star.

Per an official synopsis:

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Mann sheds more light on the making of Ferrari in his director’s statement on the Biennale website:

Well before I shot Ferrari, I was able to walk through Enzo’s rooms, see his diaries, learn his habits, wonder at the wallpaper in Laura’s bedroom where she spent the last years of her life, quiz their doctor, meet Lina’s niece, understand her manner and modernity, sit in Enzo’s barbershop chair, walk the sidewalks and inhabit his neighborhood, where I also lived, explore the gleaming mechanicals inside a Lampredi V12 engine and the sculpture of 50’s racecars and, most importantly, engage with Enzo’s son, Piero, from whom I learned and absorbed so much, I’ve tried to make come alive passions and allure, Enzo’s strafing wit, the devastation of losing a child, operatic tirades, emotional sanctuary, tragedy, a monumental wager on one race and a struggle to survive, all of which collided in four months of 1957.

Ferrari will hit theaters on Christmas via NEON. Watch the trailer above.