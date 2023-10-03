“It’s a Braver and More Worthy Cause, At Least for Me, Than Me Being a Soldier or Politician”: Al Warren (Back To One, Episode 267)

Dogleg is one of the best films of the year. A unique and hilarious feat of cinematic inventiveness, it follows amateur director Alan, played by Al Warren, after he loses his fiancé’s dog at a gender reveal party on the day of an important shoot. Warren also wrote and directed the film, which took more than half a decade to finish. On this episode, he tells us why he was in no hurry to complete the film, and why he has taken a much more intentional and meaningful approach toward bringing it to the audience. He takes us back to his childhood, and a story of how prematurely promised stardom, followed by years of actively avoiding acting, led him to arrive at the craft in a genuinely meaningful and life-enriching way, which is where we find him now. Plus he shares his philosophy of comedy (which boils down to “Nothing is funnier than self-seriousness”), talks about his latest role opposite Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario and much more.

