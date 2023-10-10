Applications Now Open for Fifth Annual WAVE Grant for Female and Non-Binary Filmmakers of Color

Wavelength, a production company which describes themselves as “an award-winning film and content studio committed to developing and producing great f**king stories,” is now accepting applications for their fifth annual WAVE Grant. From the press release:

The grant stands for “women at the very edge” and is devoted to helping emerging female and non-binary filmmakers of color tell their own “great f**king story.” Wavelength will select five recipients to receive a $5,000 seed grant for the production of their first short film.

Applications open October 1, 2023 and will close December 1, 2023. In addition to the grant, the studio provides mentorship in the producing, development and post-production of the filmmaker’s short as well as fundraising and distribution strategy. HERE is a video from past winners discussing the grant and how much the mentorship program from Wavelength has helped them complete their projects and moved along their filmmaking careers.

“At Wavelength, we believe in going beyond the financial aspect when it comes to supporting emerging filmmakers. The WAVE Grant isn’t just about providing a monetary boost; it’s about setting our grantees up for lasting success,” says grant manager Taylor Wildenhaus. “This cohort of 5 filmmakers will learn so much from one another as they undertake directing a short film for the first time. The industry needs their stories and voices, and we’re excited to help them work towards that.”

The WAVE Grant class of 2023 included Amanda Gordon for Sugar Honey, Karine Benzaria for Lucia & the Invisible Wife, Leena Kurishingal for No Escape, Melina Kyomi Coumas for Ocean Moon, Water Mother (海⽉ ⽔⺟), and Neha Aziz for So, That Happened.