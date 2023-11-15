At Least 18 Filmmakers Withdraw from IDFA 2023

Basma Al-Sharif's Deep Sleep

In the opening days of this year’s edition of IDFA, the documentary festival issued two statements on the bombing of Gaza.

Following protests at the opening night ceremony where protesters carried banners including the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the festival issued a first statement that condemned “the hurtful slogan written on a banner by the protestors, for voicing their concerns, expressing the hurt they felt,” before going on to state that “we believe that this slogan should not be used in any way and by anybody anymore.” The Palestine Film Institute condemned that response as one that “unjustly criminalizes Palestinian voices and narratives.” The PFI’s statement also called for filmmaker to remove their work from the festival. IDFA’s second statement, issued in quick succession, began by specifying that “we respect the pain and the huge loss on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides of the on-going conflict” and ended by calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Prior to IDFA’s first statement, Miko Revereza had already shared an email on Instagram in which he said he wouldn’t release the DCP of his film Nowhere Near until the festival issued a call for a ceasefire. In a follow-up post after on opening night, he announced the withdrawal “in solidarity with the slogan ‘from the river to the sea’ and the protesters on opening night which IDFA has tried to silence.” Palestinian filmmaker Basma al-Sharif also posted IDFA’s subsequent email to Nowhere Near ticket holders, blaming unspecified “unforeseen circumstances” for the screening cancellations.

Since then, the following filmmakers have withdrawn their work: