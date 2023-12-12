Melora Hardin is best known for playing Jan on the American version of The Office. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the series Transparent. Recently she stepped back into the role of Trudy Monk for Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, which is streaming now on Peacock. On this episode she talks about bringing the character Mabel Montgomery-Mayflower to life in the new independent film Golden Vanity, and how the perfect combination of director’s vision and true collaboration helped her deliver that tour-de-force performance. She takes us back to her early days as a child actor, lessons learned while getting 10,000 hours of experience before her 18th birthday, tells an incredible story about Stella Adler, and a touching one about Gene Hackman, plus much much more. Golden Vanity is playing at the Cinelounge Sunset in Los Angeles through December 17th.

