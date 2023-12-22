In nearly all of his eight narrative features, Mexican director Michel Franco has worn his appetite for the most distressed and tormented of human dramas on his sleeve. His characters have vascillated between acts of abject cruelty and silent, practically stoic indifference to their own behaviors, as well as the rueful consequences of their often misguided choices. With each new entry in Franco’s body of work, his approach displays a deft hand for framing and a keen eye for the subtleties of the human condition. In the case of his new Memory, premiering in U.S. theaters today after bowing at Venice earlier this year, there is no exception.

Memory stars Jessica Chastain as Sylvia, a social worker in Queens who is followed home from an uncomfortable high school reunion by a strange man, played by Sarsgaard. The next morning, she finds the man asleep in the rain outside her apartment. She calls his family and learns his name is Saul, and that he suffers from early onset dementia. Sylvia, a recovering alcoholic and survivor of abuse, becomes convinced that Saul is in fact one of her tormentors, and that he no longer remembers this history. When her sister Olivia (played by a truly compelling Merritt Wever) insists that Sylvia has Saul mistaken for someone else — proving to Sylvia that Saul didn’t attend the same school as her and thus couldn’t be one of the young men who assaulted her — Sylvia becomes compelled to reach back out to Saul. In the process, a slow-burning, tragic romance unfolds between these two, much to the dismay of both their families, who attempt to interfere in their bond in ways both minor and devastating.

Filmmaker: What’s the genesis of this project? It’s very different in execution from your previous films, even if there are parallels in the execution, and certainly similar, consistent thematic threads.

Franco: I had the initial idea of a class reunion where a guy would follow the main character home, and I had no idea where it would go, or who they were. I just liked the scene of him following her and not knowing why, and I started to write it in that way, just asking myself who these people were. I knew they were both troubled, broken people, so to speak. At first I thought I was going to create a kind of revenge story, where the accusation was going to be the case, the real thing. It wasn’t until I was speaking with my sister [Victoria Franco, co-director of Franco’s A Los Ojos] just before writing it,that I made the decision to challenge myself with writing a love story instead. My sister was telling me, push yourself in a different direction. And she was right. After New Order or After Lucia, it’s really true that so many of my movies go from bad to worse, and I was in a very peaceful moment in my life, it made sense to listen to her. I try to make a film every year because I want them to reflect where I am at in the course of my own life. There was no other way with this one.