Whiplash

Over 500 members of Sundance’s filmmaking community took part in a poll that named Damien Chazelle’s jazz drummer drama Whiplash as their favorite film of the festival’s 40 years. World premiering at the 2014 festival, the film won Sundance’s Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic and Grand Jury Prize; U.S. Dramatic. Of note is that the film was based on a proof-of-concept short that itself won the top prize at Sundance only the year before.

The other nine selections are similarly well-known pictures by directors who have gone on to stellar careers. It’s a list that includes the first features by the Coen Brothers, Jordan Peele, Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh. Check out the full list below:

1. Whiplash (2014), Damien Chazelle

2. Reservoir Dogs (1992), Quentin Tarantino

3. Get Out (2017), Jordan Peele

4. Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

5. Memento (2001), Christopher Nolan

6. sex, lies and videotape (1989), Steven Soderbergh

7. Before Sunrise (1995), Richard Linklater

8. Boyhood (2014), Richard Linklater

9. Y tu mamá también (2002), Alfonso Cuarón

10. Blood Simple (1985), Joel and Ethan Coen