“There’s a Lot in This Heart”: Sallieu Sesay, Back To One, Episode 276

Sallieu Sesay is a Sierra Leonean-American actor who has had recurring roles on CBS’ Seal Team and HBO’s Barry, and, in his latest, delivers an incredible supporting performance in John Trengove’s nihilistic thriller Manodrome alongside Jesse Eisenberg. On this episode he talks about doing tons of research before taking on that part, having so little in common with the character and facing the pressure of being at the center of a movie’s most pivotal scene. He gives us a glimpse at his dedication to this craft, his continuous training with some of the best acting teachers around such as Ivana Chubbuck, how substitution plays a part in his preparation, the significance of journaling, why empathy and curiosity are two important words for the actor, what “it’s all about trusting the work” really means, and much more.

