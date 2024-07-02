“You Can’t Only Turn Up and Be Like ‘I’m Going To Show You My Soul’ — No, You’ve Got a Job To Do as Well”: Abbey Lee, Back To One, Episode 298

In the midst of a successful modeling career a decade ago, Abbey Lee’s chance to break into acting came with Mad Max Fury Road. That challenging shoot was the first of many she faced with relish. A scene-stealing role in The Neon Demon followed, then M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, Lovecraft County, and Florida Man, to name a few, and now she stars opposite Kevin Costner in his 2-part western epic Horizon: An American Saga (in theaters now). On this episode, she talks about letting the character find her, the importance of staying malleable, using everything that happens as fuel for the work, and much much more. The second part of Horizon opens on August 16th.

