“I’m Learning to Give Over to the Fear a Little More”: Dylan Arnold, Back To One, Episode 303

Still in his early career, Dylan Arnold has already built a diverse catalog of roles, including a breakout one in season three of Netflix’s You, reprising a fan-favorite for the Halloween franchise in Halloween Kills, and last year, of course, playing Frank Oppenheimer, holding much more than his own, opposite Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy. Now he goes a good bit darker in Alma Har’el’s Apple TV+ series The Lady In The Lake. On this episode, he talks about the differences between these two incredible actor’s directors, Har’el and Christopher Nolan, and what works best for him. He explains the importance of holding back from making choices too early in preparation, why you should approach with caution anything discovered in rehearsal, learning that “things that scare me can yield exciting results,” and much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.