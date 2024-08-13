“That’s What Lights Me Up the Most, This ‘Dance’ with the Writer”: Marianne Rendón, Back To One, Episode 304

Marianne Rendón’s performance in Summer Solstice, Noah Schamus’ “modern twist on the buddy comedy from a queer and trans perspective,” is special in such a rare way that makes shinning a light on it actually detrimental to its effect on the new viewer. Its revelations are small and imbedded in the nuances of the character. It’s how they seem rooted and not created, “lived” and not “played,” that make them extraordinary. On this episode, Rendón takes us back to her training, and how being fed great experimental theater before the classics resulted in a kind of “reverse engineering” of her foundation. She details the effort it took to let go of a quality she used to think was her only real strength. She talks about the importance of “cluing into the rhythm of the writer,” dipping back into asking sensory questions through “method” (in its true meaning) approaches, working with “the texture” of life, “living on camera,” how “space informs everything,” and much more. Summer Solstices is available to stream on August 16th.

