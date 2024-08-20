“I Just Turned 50 and I Feel Like I’m Just Getting Started”: Simon Rex, Back To One, Episode 305

He was a model and MTV VJ, and then Simon Rex transitioned to acting, becoming widely recognized for his comedic roles in the Scary Movie franchise, where his sharp timing and parody skills made him a fan favorite. But more substantial parts were on the horizon. On this episode, he talks about the job that changed everything, Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, which won him wide acclaim, an Independent Spirt Award, and a fresh chapter in his career. He talks about the interesting new place he finds himself now at the intersection of “not caring and caring SO MUCH.” He explains what he had to do to feel confident playing a chef in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice (opening August 23rd), learning that “to simply par the course” is enough, and sometimes “you don’t have to slap the fish.” Plus much more!

