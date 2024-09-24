“You Just Have to Learn to Adapt”: Chase Stokes, Back To One, Episode 310

His breakout role in Netflix’s Outer Banks catapulted Chase Stokes to fame. In the series, he portrays the charismatic and determined John B, the leader of a group of young outcasts on a treasure hunt in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The show’s blend of adventure, mystery, and coming-of-age drama quickly gained a massive fanbase, establishing Stokes as a rising star. Since then he’s been in Tell Me Your Secrets, this year’s The Uglies, opposite Joey King, and next year’s Valiant One, not to mention Season 4 of Outer Banks, which is dropping in October. On this episode, he tells the story of his struggle to break in to the business. It’s an epic, sometimes hilarious saga of “failing forward,” an inspiring tale of determination and perseverance. He talks about why his process starts with “the newspaper read,” the importance of the “f*ck it” mindset, how Nick Cassavetes made him fall in love with making movies, and much more.

