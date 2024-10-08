“You Really Have To Let Go and Trust That Something Funny Will Happen”: Michael Urie, Back To One, Episode 312

Photo: Chelsea Gehr

Michael Urie is one of those mega-talented actors who seems to jump effortlessly from theater (like Torch Song, Spamalot, and, currently, the revival of Once Upon A Mattress) to television (like Ugly Betty, Younger, and, currently, Shrinking), with a genuine love for both. On this episode, he talks in-depth about his acting process with a humility and a humor that is infectious. He explains why he decided to always be off-book on day one, how he came to believe in himself as an actor after starting out wanting to be a director, tells an interesting story about the temptation to mold a joke based on the audience’s response, lays out what makes Shrinking such a special show, reminisces on the Hamlet experience, takes us through his pre-show ritual, and much more.

