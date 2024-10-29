“I’m Good at Being Told What To Do, and I Genuinely Think That is a Skill”: Daisy Ridley, Back To One, Episode 315

(Photo: Hiroyuki Tsutsumi)

Daisy Ridley shot to global fame for her portrayal of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Since then, she has been choosing diverse roles that showcase her talents in films with wide ranging budgets that prove her north star is the quality of the work and nothing else. She has three films that have come out in this year alone—Sometimes I think About Dying, Young Woman and The Sea, and her latest, Magpie. On this episode, she explains how coming up with the idea for Magpie and building her character from the ground up was an interesting exercise in multiple ways. She makes a compelling case for why not all actors can be objective enough to give notes on a film, talks about the ways her process changes when she has to do an accent, ponders the healthy amount of worry and uncertainty that surround her return to the character of Rey, and much more.

