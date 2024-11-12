“It Might Not Be Perfect, But I Am Not Lying To You”: Jack Dunphy, Back To One, Episode 317

Jack Dunphy is a writer, filmmaker, animator, actor and podcaster. His shorts have played in festivals around the world and his latest, Bob’s Funeral, won Best Nonfiction Short Film at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. As an actor, he starred in Peter Vack’s Assholes and Caveh Zahedi’s legendary, unfinished, 24-hour retelling of Joyce’s Ulysses. He can soon be seen in Paradise and Lunch, the new film from Jordan Tetwesky and Joshua Pikovsky, and Anything That Moves from Alex Phillips. His wonderful new podcast, Revelations with Jack Dunphy, in which he talks about his struggles with addiction and mental illness with fellow artists, is out now on the Talkhouse network. Even though he draws on his real life so much in his work, Jack talks about his difficulty with playing a version of himself. He explains why authenticity shouldn’t be a brand but a necessity, what it means to be a “three-chord” actor, how fame would negatively impact his addiction management, and much more.

