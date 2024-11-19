James Mangold and Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown (Photo: Searchlight)

Actor Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold will receive the Visionary Tribute for their collaboration on A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic from Searchlight Pictures, at the 34th edition of The Gothams, taking place on Monday, December 2, 2024 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Announced in a press release, the Gotham Visionary Tribute “recognizes groundbreaking collaborations that push the boundaries of storytelling in film.”

“In A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold have beautifully captured Dylan’s emergence in 1960s New York not just as an artistic evolution, but as a meditation on the necessity of change,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham “Through Chalamet’s breathtakingly authentic performance and Mangold’s masterful direction, we witness Dylan’s transformation from folk prophet to electric rebel, showing how growth often requires letting go of the very relationships and identities that shaped us. Together, they have created a work that will not only resonate with longtime Dylan admirers but also introduce his revolutionary artistry to a new generation. We’re thrilled to honor them with this year’s Visionary Tribute and look forward to recognizing their outstanding contributions to film at The Gothams.”

The Gotham is Filmmaker‘s publisher.

