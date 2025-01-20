Actor and Teacher Brad Fleischer on the Importance of the Visceral Over the Intellectual in the Work of the Actor: Back To One, Episode 328

Brad Fleischer is an actor, teacher, coach, filmmaker, producer, and founding partner of GhostLight Media. He originated the role of Doug in Gruesome Playground Injuries alongside Selma Blair. On Broadway, he starred opposite Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, opposite Tony Schaloub in Golden Boy, and played the title character in the Olivier award winning Coram Boy. On the screen, Brad has worked with Robert De Niro in The Good Shepherd, Scott Frank and Liam Neeson in Walk Among the Tombstones, Greg Nicotero on The Walking Dead, among many others. For 17 years and counting, he continues to run his own professional acting class in New York and Los Angeles, strictly through word of mouth. On this episode, he tells the story of how he came to a level of dedication similar to what athletics required, which he now passes on to his students. He talks about the difference between the visceral and the intellectual; the importance of finding and working with good actors that you can learn from; why it all comes down to focus, specificity, and commitment. Plus much more!

