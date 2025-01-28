Still from Never Get Busted!

The docuseries Never Get Busted follows Barry Cooper, a decorated Texas narcotics officer who shifts his focus to exposing police misconduct and, in truly libertarian fashion, helping drug users avoid getting busted for possession.

Screening as part of the Sundance’s episodic pilot showcase, Never Get Busted is also the first-time producing venture for Erin Williams-Weir. Below, Williams-Weir discusses the financial challenges she faced along the way and provides a glimpse at the series’ raw material.

Filmmaker: How did you connect with this filmmaker and wind up producing the film?

Williams-Weir: My background is in international sales, so I have always been interested in stories that can captivate a global audience. David Anthony Ngo, the director/co-creator and I, actually got married during production. As a filmmaker couple back in 2019, we both were watching an interview with our main subject, Barry Cooper, in it, and we couldn’t believe no one had told this story. So, I conceptualized the idea to make it into a documentary and started the process from there.

Filmmaker: How long a process was it to produce the film, and if you could break it into stages, periods of time, what were they? Can you also discuss how the financing came together and how long a process that was?

Williams-Weir: Well, it’s still ongoing. Producing really doesn’t end once the film premieres. So currently we are on year six. The major stages would be development, production, post-production and distribution. The financing of the project was a team effort between our full producing team, John Battsek, Chris Smith, Daniel Joyce, David Anthony Ngo, Louise Schultze, and Cody Greenwood. In our case the finance came in stages, as often documentaries change throughout the filmmaking process. We’re very fortunate and thankful that, alongside independent investors, our government agencies in Australia supported us to get started, both Screen Australia and South Australia Film Corporation.

Filmmaker: Did you have important or impactful mentors, or support from organizations, that were instrumental in your development as a producer?

Williams-Weir: For my own personal development as a producer, both John Battsek and Chris Smith have been extraordinary mentors. Their extensive work and numerous accolades only begin to reflect the depth of their impact. They’ve been invaluable collaborators and unwavering supporters, and I deeply admire, respect and look up to them both.

Filmmaker: What was the most difficult aspect of producing this film?

Williams-Weir: Over a six-year process, this project has been on every crazy rollercoaster you can imagine. Early on, David and I initially financed the project; I worked three jobs, and we risked our own money in the event it could be something. Not to mention our main subject was stuck in Australia during a global pandemic without any other finance in place yet.

Filmmaker: What single element of the film do you take the greatest amount of pride in, or maybe were just most excited by, as a producer?

Williams-Weir: I’m most proud of the comprehensive development research document I created that took over nine months to compile and spans more than 40 pages and 20,000 words. That and reviewing through every minute of the 300 hours of personal archive footage provided twice over.

Filmmaker: What surprised you or was unexpected when it comes to the producing of the film?

Williams-Weir: I would say I didn’t anticipate this to be a six-year process but completely understand the challenges, both from a producing and logistical standpoint, to get where we are now.

Filmmaker: What are the challenges facing new producers entering the business right now at this unique historical moment? And what could or should change about the film business to make producing a more sustainable practice?

Williams-Weir: There’s an incredible amount of personal risk you need to take as a producer, often, unfortunately, financial. It would be amazing to have even more development opportunities available that could mitigate those early financial risks you bear as a producer for more people to be able to explore stories that should be told.

Filmmaker: Finally, what advice would you pass on to future new producers preparing to embark on their first production?

Williams-Weir: Some advice I’d start with is to celebrate every win you have along the way, however small. It’s easy to get caught up in the intensity of a project, but we often forget to take time for ourselves. Explore every opportunity that comes your way and have a calculated plan, but don’t expect a better one is waiting for you. Respect goes a long way, build a team you trust, and stay true to your values as a filmmaker.