Still from Bubble & Squeak. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

I started working on Bubble & Squeak nearly twenty years ago, so there are many significant days to choose from. If I had to single out just one, I would choose our final day of production. That afternoon, we moved our company to an abandoned limestone quarry outside Tallinn, Estonia. On its shores, families swam in a man-made lake. The path to the spoil tip was steep and uneven, so our location scouts strung ropes for our crew to hold as we shuffled to the summit. My producer brought hot dogs from a nearby snack stand. The final scene was filmed on a cliff’s edge overlooking the dense forests we had come to know well. Secretly, I had been hoping to grab a few extra pick-up shots I was convinced we needed. But as the sun set over Estonia, it was clear the day was over, and that it was time to accept that a journey of nearly two decades had reached a natural conclusion.

