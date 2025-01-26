Still from Plainclothes. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

The 2025 Sundance U.S. Dramatic Competition feature Plainclothes, the feature debut of writer-director Carmen Emmi, mixes a paranoid, anxious police thriller with a coming out narrative. It follows a police officer, Lucas (Tom Blyth), tasked with arresting gay men whose job gets complicated when he falls for one.

Plainclothes mixes lo-fi surveillance footage with a contemporary digital aesthetic. The film’s cinematographer, Ethan Palmer (Ted K, Goat) discusses mixing formats and using cinematography to highlight the protagonist’s journey.

See all responses to our annual Sundance cinematographer interviews here.

Filmmaker: How and why did you wind up being the cinematographer of your film? What were the factors and attributes that led to your being hired for this job?

Palmer: When I first met Carmen about the project, he was already in prep. There was a very short window from when I was asked to join and when I actually started work—maybe only a few days. Sometimes you click with someone right away. That happened with Carmen, thankfully, since we had such a compressed schedule. His script was very strong, and as a DP himself, I could tell he had some very specific thoughts about how to shoot the movie. At the same time, I think Carmen was looking for someone with more feature experience to enhance his initial ideas, and I fit well into this paradigm. I feel one of my strengths as a collaborator is to intuit a certain look and feel in ways that are not explicitly spoken or written on the page.

Filmmaker: What were your artistic goals on this film, and how did you realize them? How did you want your cinematography to enhance the film’s storytelling and treatment of its characters?

Palmer: I wanted the look of Plainclothes to follow the emotional journey of the main character, Lucas, as we witness a pivotal moment in his life. We see Lucas suffering under the emotional weight of love, death and family, causing an anxiety and claustrophobia that we enhanced with camerawork. A 4:3 aspect ratio for the film’s main storyline allowed me to stack compositions—particularly in over the shoulder shots—much tighter than usual. I used a lot of zooms as well. We were always finding ways to feel Lucas’s world closing in around him in both anxious and intimate moments. There was also an interesting opportunity to mix formats. The story involves surveillance police work and is set in the 1990s when video technology was rapidly evolving, so it felt right to use a Sony Hi8 camera to create an additional layer of texture, memory and feeling.

Filmmaker: Were there any specific influences on your cinematography, whether they be other films, or visual art, of photography, or something else?

Palmer: The Conversation definitely informed our use of zoom lenses and staging; Black Swan, The Wrestler and Carol were in my head, especially the 16mm texture of those films. I keep a file of still photos, mostly from photojournalists, that informed some of my approaches to color and mixed lighting. Carmen also sent me a playlist of music from the ’90s that set the mood.

Filmmaker: What were the biggest challenges posed by production to those goals?

Palmer: Of course time, or rather the lack thereof, was the primary challenge for me. However, working swiftly and efficiently does have some advantages, especially for the actors, who I believe prefer a faster pace on set. We also faced some weather challenges with very little snowfall in Syracuse that winter.

Filmmaker: What camera did you shoot on? Why did you choose the camera that you did? What lenses did you use?

Palmer: Arri Alexa 35, Sony FX3 and Sony Hi8. I have always gravitated towards Arri cameras for color and texture, and the Alexa 35 delivers such incredible range in the highlights. The Sony FX3 is an amazing camera in its own right and was handy in tight spots and for Lucas’s subjective panic moments. We mainly used an Angenieux 7-81 on the Alexa—a huge focal range in a very compact lens—and also had a set of 16mm Zeiss super speeds for select scenes.

Filmmaker: Describe your approach to lighting.

Palmer: I tried to work with the inherent light-logic of a given location by subtly adding, subtracting and shaping to achieve an elevated naturalism. Some scenes called for a more stylized feel and a more complex setup, but I’m always thinking about how to achieve what I want photographically in the least invasive way possible, allowing the actors as much freedom as I can give them.

Filmmaker: What was the most difficult scene to realize and why? And how did you do it?

Palmer: Our public bathroom set was probably the most challenging sequence of scenes. I worked closely with production designer Roxy Martinez-Michaud, gaffer Aaron Fuoco and key grip Sean Henderson to iterate on the initial set design, incorporating practical lights and mirror placements that allowed for the compositions I had in mind. In the end, the most difficult part of this set was solved in prep, construction and pre-light. Once we started filming in there, we realized all our work had (thankfully) paid off.

Filmmaker: Finally, describe the finishing of the film. How much of your look was “baked in” versus realized in the DI?

Palmer: The look of the film was consistent from set to color finishing. We had two LUTs on set from colorist Nat Jencks that were used to make dailies, along with grain and halation. Our DI was spent mostly matching shots and fine tuning.

TECH BOX

Film Title: Plainclothes

Camera: Arri Alexa 35; Sony FX3; Sony Hi8

Lenses: Ang. 7-81; Ang. 25-250; Zeiss 16 primes

Lighting: Arri m40, Skypanel; Litegear Litemat; Source 4 Leko; Arri Tungsten; Astera NYX & Titan

Processing: DaVinci Resolve

Color Grading: DaVinci Resolve