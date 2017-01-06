Latest News

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Fall 2016 issue, featuring interviews with Manchester by the Sea's Kenneth Lonergan, Jackie's Pablo Larraín, Fire at Sea's Gianfranco Rosi and more...

Back to selection

Listen: Walter Murch in Conversation (Part One)

by
in Editors, Interviews
on Jan 11, 2017

We’re pleased to be sharing this podcast conversation with legendary editor Walter Murch, conducted by sound designers Ren Klyce and Gary Rydstrom for the Dolby Institute Conversations with Sound Artists series. In this first part, he discusses documentaries’ effects on contemporary films, as well as aspects of his work on four of his most famous films: Apocalypse NowThe ConversationThe Godfather and The English Patient. We’ll post part two of the podcast tomorrow.

© 2017 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF