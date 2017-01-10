Cameraperson and O.J.: Made in America Top the 2017 Cinema Eye Honors
The Cinema Eye Honors, which has been celebrating exceptional documentary filmmaking since 2007, wrapped its first decade tonight with its annual awards ceremony, hosted by documentary director Steve James, at the Museum of the Moving Image. Kirsten Johnson’s memoiristic meditation on documentary image-making, Cameraperson was the big winner, taking home three awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Filmmaking, Outstanding Achievement in Editing and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, while Ezra Edelman’s sprawling O.J.: Made in America won two: Outstanding Achievement in Directing and Outstanding Achievement in Production. Other winners included Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos’s Netflix series Making a Murderer (Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television) and, for Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Film, Hooligan Sparrow‘s Nanfu Wang.
Tonight’s awards capped off several days of parties, events for the nominated filmmakers and, yesterday, the Cinema Eye Honors Lunch, at which the Legacy Award was given to Rob Epstein’s The Times of Harvey Milk. The Heterodox Award, for fiction films employing documentary strategies, was given to Michal Marczak’s All These Sleepless Nights.
The complete list of winners follows:
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
Cameraperson
Directed by Kirsten Johnson
Produced by Marilyn Ness
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Ezra Edelman
OJ: Made in America
Outstanding Achievement in Editing
Nels Bangerter
Cameraperson
Outstanding Achievement in Production
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
OJ: Made in America
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Kirsten Johnson
Cameraperson
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
David Byrne, LeeAnn Rossi and Aaron Rosenblum
Contemporary Color
Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
Keith Maitland and Craig Staggs
Tower
Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
Hooligan Sparrow
Directed by Nanfu Wang
Audience Choice Prize
Gleason
Directed by Clay Tweel
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television
Making a Murderer
Directed and Produced by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos
For Netflix: Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura
Spotlight Award
Those Who Jump
Directed by Moritz Siebert and Estephan Wagner
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
La Laguna
Directed by Aaron Schock
Heterodox Award
All These Sleepless Nights
Directed by Michal Marczak
Legacy Award
The Times of Harvey Milk
Directed by Rob Epstein