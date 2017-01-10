Cameraperson and O.J.: Made in America Top the 2017 Cinema Eye Honors

Cameraperson

The Cinema Eye Honors, which has been celebrating exceptional documentary filmmaking since 2007, wrapped its first decade tonight with its annual awards ceremony, hosted by documentary director Steve James, at the Museum of the Moving Image. Kirsten Johnson’s memoiristic meditation on documentary image-making, Cameraperson was the big winner, taking home three awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Filmmaking, Outstanding Achievement in Editing and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, while Ezra Edelman’s sprawling O.J.: Made in America won two: Outstanding Achievement in Directing and Outstanding Achievement in Production. Other winners included Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos’s Netflix series Making a Murderer (Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television) and, for Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Film, Hooligan Sparrow‘s Nanfu Wang.

Tonight’s awards capped off several days of parties, events for the nominated filmmakers and, yesterday, the Cinema Eye Honors Lunch, at which the Legacy Award was given to Rob Epstein’s The Times of Harvey Milk. The Heterodox Award, for fiction films employing documentary strategies, was given to Michal Marczak’s All These Sleepless Nights.

The complete list of winners follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

Cameraperson

Directed by Kirsten Johnson

Produced by Marilyn Ness Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Ezra Edelman

OJ: Made in America Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Nels Bangerter

Cameraperson Outstanding Achievement in Production

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

OJ: Made in America Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Kirsten Johnson

Cameraperson Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score

David Byrne, LeeAnn Rossi and Aaron Rosenblum

Contemporary Color Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation

Keith Maitland and Craig Staggs

Tower Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film

Hooligan Sparrow

Directed by Nanfu Wang Audience Choice Prize

Gleason

Directed by Clay Tweel Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television

Making a Murderer

Directed and Produced by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos

For Netflix: Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura Spotlight Award

Those Who Jump

Directed by Moritz Siebert and Estephan Wagner Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

La Laguna

Directed by Aaron Schock Heterodox Award

All These Sleepless Nights

Directed by Michal Marczak Legacy Award

The Times of Harvey Milk

Directed by Rob Epstein