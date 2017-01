Cameraperson and O.J.: Made in America Top the 2017 Cinema Eye Honors

Cameraperson

The Cinema Eye Honors, which has been celebrating exceptional documentary filmmaking since 2007, wrapped its first decade tonight with its annual awards ceremony, hosted by documentary director Steve James, at the Museum of the Moving Image. Kirsten Johnson’s memoiristic meditation on documentary image-making, Cameraperson was the big winner, taking home three awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Filmmaking, Outstanding Achievement in Editing and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, while Ezra Edelman’s sprawling O.J.: Made in America won two: Outstanding Achievement in Directing and Outstanding Achievement in Production. Other winners included Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos’s Netflix series Making a Murderer (Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television) and, for Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Film, Hooligan Sparrow‘s Nanfu Wang.

Tonight’s awards capped off several days of parties, events for the nominated filmmakers and, yesterday, the Cinema Eye Honors Lunch, at which the Legacy Award was given to Rob Epstein’s The Times of Harvey Milk. The Heterodox Award, for fiction films employing documentary strategies, was given to Michal Marczak’s All These Sleepless Nights.

The complete list of winners follows: