“To Self-Destruct as We Cannibalize All Resources”: Director Miguel Arteta | Beatriz at Dinner

Beatriz at Dinner

During its development, production or eventual distribution, what specific challenge of communication did, or will your film, face? How did you deal with it, or how are you planning to deal with it?

Our film Beatriz At Dinner is about the two opposing world views that have increasingly been colliding and unable to communicate. Our future is in jeopardy and finding out a way for us to truly negotiate the outcome of our convictions seems more important than ever. To me it comes down to an argument about what nature intended by allowing one of the species to become so extremely dominant. Did it allow this so that we become the guardians and caretakers of our planet or because it intended for us to self-destruct as we cannibalize all resources? It’s the argument of empathy vs. greed that seems to be at the heart of our emotional makeup. It is my hope that our story will generate a healthy discussion about what our priorities are and should be.

[PREMIERE SCREENING: Monday, January 23 at 9:30pm — Eccles Theatre]

Sundance Responses 2017