The Cannes Film Festival Announces its 2017 Official Selection

New films by American independents Benny and Josh Safdie, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola and Noah Baumbach will all premiere in Competition at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The official selection’s full slate includes the Safdie brothers’s Robert Pattinson-starring Good Time, Haynes’s Amazon-financed childrens picture Wonderstruck, and the latest from Baumbach, the Netflix-acquired, Adam Sander-starring The Meyerowitz Stories. International auteurs include Lynne Ramsay’s collaboration with Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here; Michael Haneke’s Happy End, dealing with the European refugee crisis; and Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, one of four festival films featuring Nicole Kidman.

Also noteworthy are Out-of-Competition, John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties and They, from Filmmaker 25 New Face Anahita Ghazvinizadeh. Johnny Mad Dog director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire brings his Joe Cole-starring Thai-boxing film A Prayer before Dawn to the Midnight section. And, for the first time, Cannes has created sections in the Official Selection that include television (the return of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks and Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake, season 2) and VR (Alejandro G. Iñárritu Carne y Arena).

The complete list is below.

Competition

Loveless, Andrei Zvyagintsev

Good Time, Benny and Josh Safdie

You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay

L’Amant Double, Francois Ozon

A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos

Hikari (Radiance), Naomi Kawase

The Day After, Hong Sangsoo

Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius

Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes

Happy End, Michael Haneke

The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola

120 Battements par Minute, Robin Campillo

Okja, Bong Joon-Ho

Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade), Fatih Akin

Les Fantomes D’Ismael, Arnaud Desplechin

The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach

Out-of-Competition

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, John Cameron Mitchell

Visages, Villages, Agnes Varda & JR

Mugen Non Junin (Blade of the Immortal), Takashi Miike

Un Certain Regard

Barbara, Mathieu Amalric

A Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride) by Cecilia Atan &Valeria Pivato

Tesnota (Closeness) by Kantemir Balagov

Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty and The Dogs), Kaouther Ben Hania

L’Atelier, Laurent Cantet

Fortunata (Lucky), Sergio Castellito

Las Hijas de Abril (April’s Daughter), Michel Franco

Western, Valeska Grisebach

Posoki (Directions), Stephan Komandarev

Out, Gyorgy Kristof

Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), Kiyoshi Kurosawa

En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), Karim Moussaoui

Lerd (Dregs), Mohammad Rasoulof

Jeune Femme, Leonor Serrraille

Wind River, Taylor Sheridan

Apres La Guerre (After the War), Annarita Zambrano

Special Screenings

Claire’s Camera, Hong Sangsoo

12 Jours, Raymond Depardon

They, Anahita Ghazvinizadeh

Promised Land, Eugene Jarecki

Napalm, Claude Lanzmann

Demons in Paradise, Jude Ratman

Sea Sorrow, Vanessa Redgrave

An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

Midnight Screenings

The Villainess, Jung Byung-Gil

The Merciless, Byun Sung-Hyun

Prayer Before Dawn, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

Virtual Reality Film

Carne y Arena, Alejandro G. Iñárritu

70th Anniversary Events

Top of the Lake: China Girl, Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman

24 Frames, Abbas Kiarostami

Twin Peaks, David Lynch

Come Swim, Kristen Stewart