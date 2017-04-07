The Cannes Film Festival Announces its 2017 Official Selection
New films by American independents Benny and Josh Safdie, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola and Noah Baumbach will all premiere in Competition at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The official selection’s full slate includes the Safdie brothers’s Robert Pattinson-starring Good Time, Haynes’s Amazon-financed childrens picture Wonderstruck, and the latest from Baumbach, the Netflix-acquired, Adam Sander-starring The Meyerowitz Stories. International auteurs include Lynne Ramsay’s collaboration with Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here; Michael Haneke’s Happy End, dealing with the European refugee crisis; and Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, one of four festival films featuring Nicole Kidman.
Also noteworthy are Out-of-Competition, John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties and They, from Filmmaker 25 New Face Anahita Ghazvinizadeh. Johnny Mad Dog director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire brings his Joe Cole-starring Thai-boxing film A Prayer before Dawn to the Midnight section. And, for the first time, Cannes has created sections in the Official Selection that include television (the return of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks and Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake, season 2) and VR (Alejandro G. Iñárritu Carne y Arena).
The complete list is below.
Competition
Loveless, Andrei Zvyagintsev
Good Time, Benny and Josh Safdie
You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay
L’Amant Double, Francois Ozon
A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos
Hikari (Radiance), Naomi Kawase
The Day After, Hong Sangsoo
Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes
Happy End, Michael Haneke
The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola
120 Battements par Minute, Robin Campillo
Okja, Bong Joon-Ho
Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade), Fatih Akin
Les Fantomes D’Ismael, Arnaud Desplechin
The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach
Out-of-Competition
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, John Cameron Mitchell
Visages, Villages, Agnes Varda & JR
Mugen Non Junin (Blade of the Immortal), Takashi Miike
Un Certain Regard
Barbara, Mathieu Amalric
A Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride) by Cecilia Atan &Valeria Pivato
Tesnota (Closeness) by Kantemir Balagov
Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty and The Dogs), Kaouther Ben Hania
L’Atelier, Laurent Cantet
Fortunata (Lucky), Sergio Castellito
Las Hijas de Abril (April’s Daughter), Michel Franco
Western, Valeska Grisebach
Posoki (Directions), Stephan Komandarev
Out, Gyorgy Kristof
Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), Kiyoshi Kurosawa
En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), Karim Moussaoui
Lerd (Dregs), Mohammad Rasoulof
Jeune Femme, Leonor Serrraille
Wind River, Taylor Sheridan
Apres La Guerre (After the War), Annarita Zambrano
Special Screenings
Claire’s Camera, Hong Sangsoo
12 Jours, Raymond Depardon
They, Anahita Ghazvinizadeh
Promised Land, Eugene Jarecki
Napalm, Claude Lanzmann
Demons in Paradise, Jude Ratman
Sea Sorrow, Vanessa Redgrave
An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk
Midnight Screenings
The Villainess, Jung Byung-Gil
The Merciless, Byun Sung-Hyun
Prayer Before Dawn, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire
Virtual Reality Film
Carne y Arena, Alejandro G. Iñárritu
70th Anniversary Events
Top of the Lake: China Girl, Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman
24 Frames, Abbas Kiarostami
Twin Peaks, David Lynch
Come Swim, Kristen Stewart