In Partnership with Westridge Foundation, SFFILM Announces New Grant Program for Narrative Filmmakers

There’s long been an imbalance between grants available to fiction filmmakers as opposed to documentarians, and today SFFILM, the Bay Area-based nonprofit, has announced in partnership with the Westridge Foundation new biannual grants and other resources for narrative filmmakers based across the U.S. Four to five grants of $20,000 – $25,000 will be given each spring and fall, and applications are now open for the first cycle, which runs through February, 2018.

From the press release:

The SFFILM / Westridge program is designed specifically to support the screenwriting and development phases of narrative feature projects whose stories focus on the significant social issues and questions of our time. Providing support at these critical early stages protects filmmakers’ creative processes, and allows them to concentrate on properly crafting their stories and building the right strategy and infrastructure to guide them through financing and production. The SFFILM / Westridge Grant is open to US-based filmmakers whose stories take place primarily in the United States.

In addition to the cash grants, recipients will receive various benefits through SFFILM’s comprehensive and dynamic artist development program, as well as support and feedback from SFFILM and Westridge Foundation staff. All grantees will spend one week in the Bay Area attending a programmed retreat geared towards honing their craft, strengthening their scripts, and making connections to other filmmakers and industry professionals.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this remarkable new filmmaker support initiative in partnership with the Westridge Foundation,” said SFFILM Director of Artist Development, Caroline von Kühn. “Their clear vision for this program and their understanding of the real needs of independent filmmakers today make them perfect partners, and it’s thrilling to be aligned in support of artists telling important social issue stories. We can’t wait to get started finding next year’s breakthrough talent and giving them the help they need to build the proper foundations for their films.”

“The Westridge Foundation is excited to partner with SFFILM. We are dedicated to helping artists bring the relevant stories of our time to the screen, and are proud to help them in their first steps toward that end,” added Westridge Foundation Program Manager Shelby Rachleff.