AFI Names Its Top 10 Films and TV Shows of the Year

The Favourite (Photo: Yorgos Lanthimos)

‘Tis the season for top ten lists and the American Film Institute has just released their top television and film picks for the year. Decided upon by two discrete juries of academics, critics and filmmakers, these lists are meant to highlight the best US productions of 2018. The film award body elected to extend a special honor to Alfonso Cuarón’s Mexico City-shot Roma. Read on for the full list.

AFI FILMS OF THE YEAR

BlackKklansman

Black Panther

Eighth Grade

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

A Quiet Place

AFI TELEVISION SHOWS OF THE YEAR

The Americans

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Atlanta

Barry

Better Call Saul

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

Roma