AFI Names Its Top 10 Films and TV Shows of the Year
‘Tis the season for top ten lists and the American Film Institute has just released their top television and film picks for the year. Decided upon by two discrete juries of academics, critics and filmmakers, these lists are meant to highlight the best US productions of 2018. The film award body elected to extend a special honor to Alfonso Cuarón’s Mexico City-shot Roma. Read on for the full list.
AFI FILMS OF THE YEAR
BlackKklansman
Black Panther
Eighth Grade
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
A Quiet Place
AFI TELEVISION SHOWS OF THE YEAR
The Americans
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Atlanta
Barry
Better Call Saul
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
AFI SPECIAL AWARD
Roma