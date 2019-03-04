Back to One, Episode 49: Thomas Sadoski

I’ve wanted to sit down with Thomas Sadoski since the inception of Back To One. I had a “who is that guy?” experience while seeing him in Neil Labute’s play Reasons to Be Pretty and was positively delighted by his portrayal of the quick-witted Don Keefer in The Newsroom. He’s now part of an incredible ensemble of actors in Life In Pieces, one of the few network comedies worthy of your time. He talks about where he’s at one day before the first official performance of Suzan-Lori Park’s new play White Noise, which he stars in at the Public Theater in New York. And he has a few things to say about the intersection of art and activism. Plus — Sorkin!

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!

Photo by: Catie Laffoon