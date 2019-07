Remembering Ben Barenholtz, 1935 – 2019

Ben Barenholtz (Photo: Tom Prassis)

Exhibitor, distributor, producer and director — one of the seminal figures of the modern American independent film movement, Ben Barenholtz, died last Wednesday in Prague. He was 83.

In the late ’60s, Barenholtz programmed New York rep house the Elgin Cinema, where his scheduled mixed experimental films with mainstream movies. It was also where he popularized the concept of the “midnight movie,” playing Alejandro Jodoworsky’s El Topo for months on end. Another midnight movie — Eraserhead — was an early marquee title of Barenholtz’s first distribution company, Libra Films, and later, at Circle Films, he bought and distributed the classic and career-launching Blood Simple, by the Coen Brothers. Barenholtz then became a producer, with credits including the Coens’s Raising Arizona and Barton Fink to George Romero’s Martin to Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream. At the age of 70 he directed his first documentary (Music Inn) and a decade later a drama, Alina.

I would run into Ben several times over the years. He was pretty much a legend in the business by the time this magazine started, and I count watching a midnight screening of Eraserhead my first weekend in school at the New Yorker theater as one of my most impactful viewing experiences. And while I didn’t know Ben very well, I couldn’t not be astonished by the the excellence of his credits as well as seeming to be that rare person from the business side of the industry who stayed a real friend and comrade with the directors he worked with.

Barenholtz — who in later years revealed that he was a Holocaust survivor — was remembered today at his funeral in Prague. Friends Tom Prassis, Nancy King, Eamonn Bowles and Arnie Sawyer wrote the following eulogy, which was read, and I’m sharing it here with their permission: