Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

Back to One, Episode 68: Damon Herriman

by
in Actors, Columns, Interviews
on Jul 30, 2019

It’s rare for one actor to be cast as the same real-life character in two different productions almost simultaneously. When that real life character is Charles Manson, that makes some news. Australian actor Damon Herriman has taken on this challenging role in both Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and the second season of David Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter. Herriman is perhaps best know for playing Dewey Crowe in the series Justified and currently plays Paul Allen Brown in Perpetual Grace LTD. We talk about the character of Manson, how good writing makes for good acting, and why it’s important to NOT add strings to a bow you don’t have.  

