With a Focus on “Story and Power,” Camden International Film Festival Announces Its 2019 Program

The Kingmaker (Photo: Lauren Greenfield)

The Camden International Film Festival (CIFF) announced today the 38 features, 51 short films, and 17 virtual reality and immersive experiences that comprise its 15th edition, taking place September 12-15, 2019 throughout Camden, Rockport and Rockland, Maine. “Story and Power” is the theme of sorts for this year’s festival, which aims to prompt industry-wide conversations that examine “the ways in which power structures deeply embedded in society have continued to shape the documentary field, including which stories are told, by whom and for whom.”

“Our 2019 slate celebrates documentary as a reimagining of the ways we engage with stories from both near and far,” says Ben Fowlie, Executive and Artistic Director of the Points North Institute, and Founder of the Camden International Film Festival in the press release. “As programmers, we have been transformed by these films. They take us beyond the headlines and into the hearts of people and their stories, while also engaging us with the creative, political, and ethical decisions that went into these unforgettable films.”

“We’ve been thinking a lot about how power is inherently embedded in the way films are made, in the stories we uphold about ourselves, our values, our places,” says Senior Programmer Samara Chadwick. “As a way of normalizing the questioning of that power, we have curated constellations of works within the program that, together, offer varying approaches to common narratives.” Examples include three Filipino films that “present very different angles on the interwoven histories of the US and the Philippines. The world premiere of Alexander A. Mora’s The Nightcrawlers offers a harrowing undercover look into the Duterte regime’s brutal war on drugs. Sung-A Yoon’s Overseas, a study of filipina domestic workers training to work abroad, is set in sharp contrast to Lauren Greenfield’s The Kingmaker, which tells the story of Imelda Marcos, exposing her family’s long history of corruption, extravagance, and brutality.”

Elsewhere the program includes the U.S. premiere of Alex Gibney’s Citizen K, about anti-Putin billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky; eight world premieres, including new work by Martha Shane (Narrowsburg) and Michel Negroponte (My Autonomous Neighbor), and work by filmmakers who have appeared on Filmmaker‘s 25 New Faces list, including Shane’s film, Ja’Tovia Gary’s The Giverny DocuTment (Single Channel) and Juan Pablo González’s Caballerango.

A complete list of the program’s selected feature films and Storyform new media projects follow.

2019 Camden International Film Festival Features

AFTER PARKLAND

Emily Taguchi, Jake Lefferman | USA | 2019

In the immediate aftermath of the devastating 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, filmmakers embedded with students and parents whose lives were forever changed—from quiet hours of grief and reflection to those of political awakening.

ALAN MAGEE: ART IS NOT A SOLACE

David Wright, David Berez | USA, Germany | 2019

This film explores the ways in which art can address the greatest challenges that we face as a society—social injustice and the urgency of speaking truth to power. World Premiere

AMERICAN FACTORY

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert | USA | 2019

A deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.

BY THE NAME OF TANIA

Mary Jiménez, Bénédicte Liénard | Belgium, Peru | 2019

The Amazon flows lazily through the goldmine-gashed landscape of northern Peru. Using real eyewitness accounts, directors Bénédicte Liénard and Mary Jiménez tell the story of a young woman who winds up forced into prostitution. The film reconstitutes a space of dignity and returns voice and identity to that which has been formally rendered nameless. North American Premiere

CABALLERANGO

Juan Pablo González | Mexico | 2018

Members of a Mexican village slowly losing its old-fashioned lifestyle recall a young man’s death as the camera observes the setting.

CELEBRATION

Olivier Meyrou | France | 2018

Olivier Myron’s “Celebration” offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look of Yves Saint Laurent’s last few years of genius at the helm of his self-made fashion behemoth, before his exit from the house in 2002.

CHANGIN’ TIMES OF IKE WHITE

Dan Vernon | UK, USA | 2019

Released in 1974, Ike White’s Changin’ Times was an extraordinary album recorded in extraordinary circumstances. The film charts Ike’s journey from prison to his life as a free man, and a subsequent reinvention of himself as a performer for hire called David Maestro. World Premiere

CHÈCHE LAVI

Sam Ellison | USA, Mexico | 2019

Two young Haitians find themselves stranded at the US-Mexico border, searching for a way forward with no one to depend on but each other.

CIRCUS OF BOOKS

Rachel Mason | USA | 2019

How do you explain to your friends that your mom and pop run a gay pornography shop? That is just one question asked in this playful documentary about the titular LA store and its unlikely proprietors.

CITIZEN K

Alex Gibney | USA, Russia | 2019

This latest film from Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney considers the strange case of Mikhail Khodorkovsky — once believed to be the wealthiest man in Russia — who rocketed to prosperity and prominence in the 1990s, served a decade in prison, and became an unlikely martyr for the anti-Putin movement. US Premiere

EL PADRE MÉDICO

Vytautas Puidokas | Lithuania, Brazil | 2019

A Lithuanian doctor, priest and a war refugee resettles to Amazonian jungle in 1960’s and becomes a local hero. Yet, as he gets involved in a brutal crime, countless fake narratives that he had created around himself begin to resurface. World Premiere

ERDE (EARTH)

Nikolaus Geyrhalter | Austria | 2019

Several billion tons of earth are moved annually by humans – with shovels, excavators or dynamite. Nikolaus Geyrhalter observes people, in mines, quarries and at large construction sites, engaged in a constant struggle to take possession of the planet. North American Premiere

FOR SAMA

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts | UK, Syria | 2019

An intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war.

FORTSCHRITT IM TAL DER AHNUNGSLOSEN (PROGRESS IN THE VALLEY OF THE PEOPLE WHO DON’T KNOW)

Florian Kunert | Germany | 2019

Memories of the relations between the GDR and Syria return in the ruins of the former GDR-factory “Fortschritt” (Progress), when former workers and Syrian refugees meet. North American Premiere

KIFARU

David Hambridge | USA, Hong Kong, Kenya | 2019

A feature documentary that journeys beyond the global headlines that have accumulated around ‘Sudan,’ the last male northern white rhino in existence, and explores the painful emptiness of extinction through the eyes of Sudan’s three primary caregivers.

LA VIDA EN COMÚN

Ezequiel Yanco | Argentina, France | 2019

A puma stalks Pueblo Nación Ranquel. Hunting is a rite of passage, and the older boys want to kill it. But Uriel decides to take another path. US Premiere

LOVEMOBIL

Elke Margarete Lehrenkrauss | Germany | 2019

Along the dark country roads of rural Germany, prostitutes from foreign countries work in old caravans. ln this uncanny world, the murder of one of the women takes place. North American Premiere

MIDNIGHT FAMILY

Luke Lorentzen | USA, Mexico | 2019

In Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, the Ochoa family runs a private ambulance, competing with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help.

MIDNIGHT TRAVELER

Hassan Fazili | USA, UK, Canada, Qatar | 2019

When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee the country with his wife and two young daughters. Capturing the family’s uncertain journey firsthand, Fazili documents their harrowing trek across numerous borders revealing the danger and uncertainty facing refugees seeking asylum juxtaposed with the unbreakable love shared amongst the family on the run.

MY AUTONOMOUS NEIGHBOR

Michel Negroponte | USA | 2019

Fred “Tate ” Billings is an outsider artist, post-psychedelic philosopher and compulsive knick-knack collector who spends his waking hours creating playful work about hidden dimensions and galactic time travel to excavate personal and historical mysteries. World Premiere

NARROWSBURG

Martha Shane | USA, UK | 2019

NARROWSBURG follows a French film producer and a mafioso-turned-actor as they turn a tiny town upside down, peddling Hollywood dreams and persuading the town it can become the “Sundance of the East.” World Premiere

NOTHA-YE- MESI YEK ROYA (COPPER NOTES OF A DREAM)

Reza Farahmand | Canada, Iran | 2019

Childhood and happiness are great and sacred concepts. Even war, cannot destroy these profound and holy words. North American Premiere

ONE CHILD NATION

Nanfu Wang | China | 2019

After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China’s one-child policy and the generations of parents and children forever shaped by this social experiment.

OVERSEAS

Sung-A Yoon | Belgium, France | 2019

In a learning center dedicated to the domestic work in The Philippines, several candidates prepare themselves for homesickness and for the abuses that they will possibly endure. North American Premiere

READY FOR WAR

Andrew Renzi | USA, Mexico | 2019

Andrew Renzi’s heartfelt and hard-hitting documentary sheds light on the lives of three of the estimated thousands of immigrants who volunteer for service in the American military, yet find themselves deported from the US once their tours of duty are over. US Premiere

SANKARA IS NOT DEAD

Lucie Viver | France | 2019

After Burkina Faso’s 2014 popular uprising, the young poet Bikontine decides to go meet his fellow citizens along the country’s only rail line. North American Premiere

SCATTERING C.J.

Andrea Kalin | USA, Kenya, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Egypt, Israel, UK, New Zealand, Philippines, France, Holland, India, Nepal | 2019

When a heartbroken mom asked the world to help honor the memory of her beloved son, the loss of one became the journey of many. World Premiere

THE CAVE

Feras Fayyad | Syria | 2019

Director Feras Fayyad (Last Men in Aleppo) returns to his native, wartorn Syria to follow a dedicated team of female doctors tirelessly treating casualties in an underground hospital, while battling systemic sexism. US Premiere

THE GIVERNY DOCUMENT (SINGLE CHANNEL)

Ja’Tovia Gary | USA, France | 2019

Filmed on location in Harlem, USA and in Claude Monet’s historic gardens in Giverny, France, The Giverny Document is a multi-textured cinematic poem that meditates on the safety and bodily autonomy of Black women. North American Premiere

THE HOTTEST AUGUST

Brett Story | USA, Canada | 2019

Ordinary people in New York are asked to talk about their lives and their hopes for the future in a time marked by political division and climate change.

THE KINGMAKER

Lauren Greenfield | USA, Philippines | 2019

Acclaimed documentarian Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles) aims her lens at Filipino politician and former First Lady Imelda Marcos, who, despite disgrace, remains unbowed and enmeshed in her nation’s politics. US Premiere

THE NIGHTCRAWLERS

Alexander A. Mora | USA, Philippines | 2019

World Premiere

THE SEER AND THE UNSEEN

Sara Dosa | USA, Iceland | 2019

A magic realist documentary about invisible elves, financial collapse, and the surprising power of belief told through the personal story of an Icelandic grandmother who speaks on behalf of nature under threat.

THIRTEEN WAYS

Ian Cheney | USA | 2019

In midcoast Maine, a series of scientists, artists, hunters, paragliders, and naturalists reveal the wonders of a small plot of land they have never seen before. World Premiere

VARDA BY AGNÈS

Agnès Varda | France | 2019

Agnès Varda’s new documentary sheds light on her experience as a director, bringing a personal insight to what she calls “cine-writing”.

WATSON

Lesley Chilcott | USA | 2019

Co-founder of Greenpeace and founder of Sea Shepherd, Captain Paul Watson has spent 40 years fighting to end the destruction of the ocean’s wildlife and its habitat. Part pirate, part philosopher, Watson’s methods stop at nothing to protect what lies beneath.

WHERE MAN RETURNS

Egil Håskjold Larsen | Norway | 2019

A man, a dog, a cabin near the sea. Steinar, age 75, has chosen to live a life in communion with nature.

He lives in an isolated, frozen universe at the outermost point of Europe, barely one kilometer from the Norwegian-Russian border. North American Premiere

2019 Storyforms Slate

America

Garrett Bradley | United States | 29 mins

Rooted in New Orleans, AMERICA is a modern day silent film, challenging the idea of Black cinema as a “wave,” or “movement in time,” proposing instead a continuous thread of achievement.

The Atomic Tree

Adam Loften, Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee | United States | 10 mins

The Atomic Tree is a virtual reality journey into the memories of one of the most revered trees in the world—a 400-year-old Japanese White Pine bonsai that survived the atomic blast in Hiroshima.

Biidaaban: First Light

Lisa Jackson | Canada | 8 mins

An interactive VR project that illuminates how Indigenous languages can help us understand our place in a reconciled version of Canada’s largest urban environment

Common Ground

Darren Emerson | United Kingdom | 30 mins

Welcome to the Aylesbury Estate, home to thousands of Londoners, a concrete monument to the history and legacy of social housing in the UK, and a stark insight into the realities of gentrification and social cleansing.

Floodplain

Deniz Tortum | USA, Turkey | 13 mins

A mysterious tree watches over a forest while humans traverse its paths, planning construction zones and searching for a lost person. As civilization slowly unravels, quiet new dynamics emerge.

Home with América

Alvaro Morales | USA, Peru | 13 mins

Gladys, an undocumented immigrant, cannot visit her dying mother, América. Defying this separation, Gladys finds a way, however ephemeral, to reunite with her mother.

Le Lac

Nyasha Kadandara | Kenya | 10 mins

The oasis of the Sahel, Lake Chad, is not who she used to be. Ninety percent of her water is gone, leaving her feeling depleted, wary, scared and insecure.

Lux Sine

Alex Suber | USA | 15 mins

Set in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the experience takes participants into the subterranean depths of Wind Cave and Sanford Research Lab as they unravel the cosmos from different angles. World Premiere

Stealing Ur Feelings

Noah Levenson | USA | 6 mins

Stealing Ur Feelings is an AI-powered augmented reality experience that learns your deepest secrets just by analyzing your face.

The Dynamic Range

James N. Kienitz Wilkins | USA | 22 mins

A speculative essay film, presented in a Virtual Reality version, that explores the limits of perception through advances in camera technology, and the accompanying human presumptions which fuel such advancements.

Whiteness Project – Intersection of I

Whitney Dow | Canada | 35 mins

Whiteness Project is multi-platform media project that examines both the concept of whiteness and how those who identify as “white” or partially whiteprocess their racial identity.

Traveling While Black

Roger Ross Williams, Ayesha Nadarajah (co-director) | USA | 7 mins

Confronting the way we understand and talk about race in America, this virtual reality documentary immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in our communities.

Accused #2: Walter Sisulu

Gilles Porte, Nicolas Champeaux | USA | 10 mins

Transported back into a world of secret court sessions during the apartheid nightmare, discover the testimony of an exceptional man who instigated one of the turning points of 20th century history.

Dreams of the Jaguar’s Daughter

Alfredo Salazar-Caro | USA, India | 8 mins

A three-part Experimental VR Documentary where Achik’, the spirit of young Mayan immigrant, guides the viewer’s through her dreams and memories of the journey north.

Anthropocene: Carrara

Jennifer Baichwal | France | 8 mins

Follow blocks of prized Carrara marble as they are hewn from pristine peaks in Tuscany and travel down the mountainside to artisans’ studios and out into the global export economy.

Anthropocene: Dandora

Jennifer Baichwal | France | 6 mins

The hills and canyons of a massive Kenyan landfill represent an emerging microeconomy where the discarded plastic is both a commodity and a future geological marker of humanity’s time on Earth.

Anthropocene: Ivory Burn

Jennifer Baichwal | France | 6 mins

Witness the largest ivory burn in history, when over a hundred tons of confiscated elephant tusks and rhino horns were torched in Nairobi National Park to send a deeply symbolic and visceral message to poachers and illegal trade syndicates.