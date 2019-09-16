Latest News

This Action Lies

TIFF 2019, Last Days: Uncut Gems, Atlantis, Jallikattu, This Action Lies

Sep 16, 2019

Heimat is a Space in Time

“I Tried to Take a Look at These Things from a Distant Future”: Thomas Heise on his TIFF-Premiering Berlin Doc, Heimat is a Space in Time

Sep 6, 2019

Being John Malkovitch

I’m In You: Director Spike Jonze and Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman Talk Being John Malkovich.

Jul 7, 2019

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Fall 2019 issue, featuring this year's 25 New Faces of Independent Film, Parasite's Bong Joon-ho, Leo Goldsmith and Gregory Zinman on serving as experimental film consultants on Ad Astra and more...

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

Back to One, Episode 75: Kaitlyn Dever

by
in Columns
Sep 17, 2019

, , ,

Kaitlyn Dever’s sophisticated comedic instincts were on full display throughout her teens in the sitcom Last Man Standing. This year she took it to another level, starring with Beanie Feldstein in the hit comedy sensation Booksmart. And now we get to marvel at another side of her incredible acting talent in the powerful new Netflix limited series Unbelievable. In this episode, she talks about how she dealt with the emotional weight of the material in that series, and one compelling monologue in particular where restraint was a key ingredient. Plus she explains how being a “moldy person” helps her work, and the important role music plays in her preparation.

