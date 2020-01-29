Back to One, Episode 94: Deirdre O’Connell

Deirdre O’Connell is a legend of the New York stage and brings true depth and authenticity to every moment she has in front of the camera, but make no mistake, she doesn’t have this “down” yet. In this hour, she talks about why she likes to travel to the place her character resides and why it’s important that she believes her character is smarter than her. I ask about her incredible performance in Diane, one scene in particular, and how on earth she’s able to lip sync every single line in the brand new production Dana H at the Vineyard theater in New York City. Plus she muses on the “real” reason why she pursued this whole acting endeavor in the first place, what happened when that reason went away, and what, if anything, replaces it. (Photo by Maria Baranova)

