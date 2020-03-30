Trailer Watch: #FreeRayshawn on Quibi

Filmmaker has two points of intersection with crime drama #FreeRayshawn, one of the first releases on Quibi and scheduled to drop on April 15. Director and executive producer Seith Mann was on Filmmaker‘s 25 New Faces list in 2003. And creator, writer and executive producer Marc Maurino has been a regular contributor for several years. In 2010 he was a blogger out of IFP’s Independent Film Week, which he attended with his debut script, Into the Machine. Several posts ensued, and then one of our great evergreen pieces: “‘It’s Just a General’: How To Take a General Meeting.'” His follow-up was just as strong, a two-parter that is an excellent guide on how to break into television writing.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) is also executive producer, and #FreeRayshawn stars Stephan James and Lawrence Fishburne. It will be released in 15 parts on Quibi’s mobile platform over three weeks. Quibi’s currently offering a 90-day free trial.