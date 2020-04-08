Field of Vision and Topic Announce COVID-19 Relief Fund for Documentary Freelancers

Field of Vision and Topic Studios announced today a relief fund for documentary freelancers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and corresponding economic shutdown. The $250,000 fund is financed from the two organizations’s current operating budgets, and the funds, intended to alleviate economic hardship due to loss of income or opportunity, will be dispensed in two tranches and in amounts up to $2,000 per freelancer. Rent, healthcare, utilities, groceries and other life expenses can be covered by the funds.

In a press release, co-founder and executive producer of Field of Vision, Charlotte Cook, said, “This is an incredibly hard time for the documentary field and we’re hoping the fund is able to offer some relief. We started with our virtual mentorship and consultation service to try and be as available to filmmakers as possible, but felt it was vitally important to also provide financial assistance. We want to support the artists working in the documentary field every day, but especially now, and will continue to build and add more resources as we can over the next few weeks and months.”

Executive Vice President of Topic Studios, Maria Zuckerman added, “We at Topic Studios are proud to launch this initiative in partnership with our close colleagues at Field of Vision. We hope to respond to the needs of our collaborators in the documentary community and look forward to a time, hopefully soon, when our main focus will again be on making great work together.”

The fund has a simplified application process. Applicants must demonstrate “dedicated professional work within the field,” list their usual income source, provide a description of their situation, provide a minimum-to-maximum funding request, their location, and what the funding will be used for.

There will be two funding rounds. The April fund will be open to applications from Wednesday, April 8th, from 9am ET until Friday, April 10th at 6pm ET, or until 750 applications are received. A second round will open Wednesday, May 6th from 9am ET until Friday, May 8th at 6pm ET, or until 750 applications are received.

For further information and to apply, visit fieldofvision.org/relief-fund.