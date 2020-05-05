Back to One, Episode 108: Hong Chau

You might know Hong Chau from Watchmen, or maybe Downsizing, where her astounding performance opposite Matt Damon was recognized with a Golden Globe nomination. I first took note of her in Inherent Vice, where she left an indelible impression as “Jade.” Now she stars in Andrew Ahn’s delicate and touching new film Driveways, which is currently in “virtual” theaters. I ask her about her very first play, Annie Baker’s masterpiece John. She gives fascinating examples of just how much her body wouldn’t let that performance go. She also talks about finding tiny clues in the minute details of a script or the director’s wardrobe selection for a character. And she leaves us with a wonderful tribute to her Driveways co-star, the late Brian Dennehy, plus much more!

