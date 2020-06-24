Back to One, Episode 112: Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey is getting accolades from both critics and viewers for his performance as Ben (brother of Laura Linney’s character Wendy) on the third season of Netflix’s hit series Ozark. In Pelphrey’s hands Ben’s vulnerability and explosiveness both seem to have deep-seated roots; there is a vast world behind his piercing eyes. On this episode he talks about how the atmosphere on the set of Ozark helped him bring that character to life, how his early success on daytime television prepped him for other aspects of the work, and why endless takes with David Fincher was heaven. Plus much more!

