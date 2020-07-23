Filmmaker

Click here to read our Summer 2020 issue, featuring Time’s Garrett Bradley, our annual film school guide, a spotlight on television and more...

Back to selection

Pamela Cohn’s Lucid Dreaming Podcast Debuts with Documentary Filmmaker Penny Lane

by
in Filmmaking
on Jul 23, 2020

, , ,

Critic and programmer Pamela Cohn recently published her first book, Lucid Dreaming, a collection of extremely thoughtful and probing interviews with boundary-pushing non-fiction filmmakers. (Read an excerpt of the book’s conversation with Donal Foreman here.) And now an extension of the book, the Lucid Dreaming podcast, has just launched. The first guest is Penny Lane, well-known to Filmmaker readers for films like Our Nixon and Hail, Satan?, as well as for her occasional Notes on Real Life column. You can listen to Lane’s interview and subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes here.

© 2020 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF