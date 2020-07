Watch: Exquisite Shorts, 19 Filmmakers Participating in Collaborative Filmmaking Game

In a project led by series producer and editor Ben Fee, 19 filmmakers have turned the old Surrealist “exquisite corpse” creation method into a “collaborative filmmaking game,” Exquisite Shorts, that you can watch above.

Previously used throughout the 20th century to create poetry and artwork, the method lends itself beautifully to collaborative filmmaking, particularly when the creators are as inventive as the ones in this group. (Names involved who are familiar to Filmmaker readers include Travis Stevens as well as Courtney and Hillary Andujar, who appeared on last year’s 25 New Faces list.) In the 12-minute piece they mix short visual gags, lo-fi poetry, ultra-brief genre excursions and homemade VFX into a trance-like flow. The cuts from one short to the next are consistently rewarding as the filmmakers execute the exquisite corpse “first/last” prompts in surprising ways. From the project’s information page: