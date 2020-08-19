Trailer Watch: Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks

In what looks like a bit of a spiritual sequel to Somewhere — if you add a couple or more decades to each of the characters — Bill Murray plays a womanizing dad concerned about the possibly adulterous activities of his daughter’s husband (Marlon Wayans) in Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks. Rashida Jones plays the disbelieving daughter in a picture sure to bring the feels for the beauty of a pre-pandemic New York City. The film is forthcoming as the first venture between Apple TV+ and A24 and will be in theaters and online in October.

